Emergency services are currently dealing with an ongoing fire incident in the Union Mills area this afternoon.
Traffic has built on the main Douglas to Peel road, with the fire believed to be in Union Mills Industrial Estate.
The Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that crews are currently at the scene, with residents in the surrounding area advised to keep doors and windows closed as a precaution.
The service has also warned that the footpath along the heritage railway line has been closed until further notice while the incident is dealt with.
No further details have been released at this stage, and it is not yet known how long crews are expected to remain at the scene.
The Fire and Rescue Service said further updates will be provided when available and thanked the public for their cooperation.