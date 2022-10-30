Exterior view of the Isle of Man Courthouse in Douglas - (Isle of Man Newspapers )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Alison Beckley, aged 43, of Prince’s Street, Douglas, has pleaded guilty to theft and common assault.
The theft was committed at Marks and Spencer on September 27 when Beckley stole £16.50-worth of food.
The common assault offence was said to have been committed on January 22 and involved an assault on an emergency care assistant.
Duty advocate Paul Glover asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing and said that Beckley would be instructing James Peterson or Jane Gray going forward.
Magistrates adjourned sentencing until December 8 and ordered that the probation report consider all sentencing options, including custody.
Bail continues in the sum of £500 with a condition to contact probation services.