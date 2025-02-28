A man who resisted police after being arrested for drink-driving has been hit with a fine, compensation order, and costs totalling £2,930.
Adrian Robin Kneen has also been banned from driving for two years and handed a suspended sentence.
He appeared before magistrates on Thursday, February 27, and was also ordered to take an extended test at the end of his ban, and to complete a drink-driving rehabilitation course.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police were on patrol on Quarterbridge Road in Douglas on December 5, at 1.10am, when they saw Kneen driving a Volkswagen Golf.
There was a loud banging coming from the vehicle and the sound of metal scraping on the road.
The Golf’s front wheel was buckled and wobbling, and he was subsequently pulled over.
Officers described Kneen as smelling of alcohol, slurring his words, and having glazed eyes.
He failed a roadside breathalyser test and was arrested, and taken to police headquarters.
The car was taken to the test centre where a number of defects were found and it was deemed unroadworthy.
Whilst in custody, Kneen was said to have become disgruntled about being handcuffed and kicked his boots off, puffed his chest out, and tensed his arms.
Officers tried to restrain him but a struggle ensued, during which one officer tore ligaments in his ankle.
Another officer suffered bruising to his knee and another to his arm.
Mr Swain said that Kneen had not been breathalysed again until 10 hours later, and the reading had shown as 34, under the limit of 50.
However, a back calculation stated that the reading would have been at least 75 at the time of driving.
In court, Kneen, who lives at Glen Mooar Estate in Laxey, entered guilty pleas to drink-driving, affray, having a vehicle in a dangerous condition, and three counts of resisting arrest.
Defence advocate Lawrie Gelling asked magistrates to follow the recommendation of a probation report, which suggested a suspended sentence as the most appropriate sentence.
Ms Gelling said that Kneen had been at his sister’s house before the offences were committed.
‘Clearly on the night in question, he has made the incredibly foolish decision to drive home,’ said the advocate.
‘He initially co-operated with police, but it is regrettable that things have taken a sharp decline once he’s attended the custody suite.’
Ms Gelling asked for credit to be given for her client’s guilty pleas and said that, if he was sentenced to custody, there was a risk he may lose his employment, which would also affect his family.
The advocate asked magistrates to consider the article eight human rights of Kneen’s children.
Magistrates fined the defendant £1,250 for drink-driving and £430 for the vehicle’s condition.
Compensation of £500 was awarded to the police officer who suffered ligament damage, and £250 to each of the other two officers.
Kneen must also pay £250 prosecution costs and agreed to pay all amounts at a rate of £100 per month.
Custody of 15 weeks was imposed, but suspended for 18 months, with a supervision order also running for 18 months.