Threatening behaviour lands offender in court
A 31-year-old man from Union Mills has been put on probation for two years for threatening behaviour.
Ryan Kneen admitted the offence and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
He had previously been charged with being drunk and disorderly but that was withdrawn.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that police initially spoke to Kneen at Waterloo Road in Ramsey on an unrelated matter.
However, he was said to have been belligerent, swearing and making threats to police.
He was told to calm down but then turned his attention to a passing member of the public, swearing at them and saying: ‘What are you looking at?’
He was subsequently arrested.
Kneen, who lives at Close y Lhergy, was put on probation for two years in December 2021, for resisting arrest, failing to provide a sample of blood, and provoking behaviour.
Defence advocate David Clegg said that Kneen had said that he was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of his latest offence but had mental health issues.
He was said to be seeing the drug and alcohol team and mental health services.
Mr Clegg said that he was appearing pro bono (without pay) as legal aid was not available to his client.
The advocate asked magistrates to either deal with the offence by way of a financial penalty or by a concurrent probation order.
A probation report was said to be very positive.
Magistrates revoked the December probation order and replaced it with a new two-year order.
Kneen was ordered to pay the prosecution costs at a rate of £10 per week.