Thug jailed for six years for stabbing police officer

A man who stabbed a police officer in September last year has received a six year custodial sentence for the offence.

Stephen Paul Binding was sentenced to six years, five months for the offences of wounding with intent, unlawful wounding and criminal damage to property in relation to an incident on September 12, 2021, at two addresses in Ramsey, Isle of Man.

Mr Binding, aged 30, of Princess Avenue, Douglas, was charged with two counts of unlawfully and maliciously wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and one count of property damage.

A female and a policeman were treated in hospital for serious but not life-threatening injuries they each sustained during a struggle with Mr Binding, who was also treated for self-inflicted serious injuries to his neck.

Detective inspector Michelle McKillop, who led the investigation, said: ‘Mr Binding pleaded guilty to the offences for which he was sentenced meaning the people involved did not have to re-live the events of the incident.

‘PC Sean Kelly acted with extreme bravery when attempting to arrest Mr Binding, who was in possession of a knife.

‘PC Kelly did this to protect Miss Quirk and her children. Miss Quirk tried to assist the officer and she also received a significant injury to her hand which required specialist surgery in the UK. Her actions were commendable and extremely brave.

‘I know that both PC Kelly and Miss Quirk, as well as the people involved leading up to and just after the events, have been affected by this incident.

‘The Isle of Man Constabulary is working hard with partners to try and address issues such as knife crime and domestic abuse using a multi-agency basis.

‘We will do all we can to ensure the public are as safe as possible and that police officers are equipped and trained to respond to and investigate such matters.’

Chief Constable Gary Roberts added: ‘I am tremendously proud of PC Kelly and his colleagues, who responded swiftly and bravely to his calls for assistance. I believe that he prevented a tragedy; however I also believe that Miss Quirk’s actions deserve the highest praise.