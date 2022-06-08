Tree surgeon loses driving licence after riding motorcycle over the limit

Exterior view of the Isle of Man Courthouse in Douglas - ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

A local motorcyclist who rode his machine after drinking has been fined £1,000 and banned from driving for two years.

Tree surgeon Benjamin Hughes admitted the offence after failing a breathalyser test with a reading of 57.

The legal limit is 35.

Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that police saw 40-year-old Hughes riding a motorbike on May 29 at 12.35am on Ballafletcher Road in Douglas.

His headlights were said to be dimmed and police followed him, describing his bike as swerving and moving slowly.

They pulled him over on Ballanard Road and Hughes was said to be slurring his words and had glazed eyes.

He failed a roadside breathalyser test and was subsequently arrested and taken to police headquarters.

Once there, he blew the reading of 57.

The court heard that he has no previous convictions.

Defence advocate David Reynolds handed in letters of reference for his client and asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea.

Mr Reynolds said: ‘The circumstances, I’m told, were that Mr Hughes had been drinking earlier and it had been three hours since his last drink. He said he felt fit to drive and said that he thought it would have cleared from his system.’

The advocate said that Hughes’ employer had been very supportive towards him but it was going to be difficult for him to continue in the same role, which he had worked in for 20 years, as he needed his licence to drive.

Hughes, who lives at Glencrutchery Road in Douglas, also said that he assisted his wife’s elderly parents and that would be impacted by his ban.

High Bailiff Jayne Hughes told Hughes: ‘The reading was a significant one. I note there was no collision or incident, but you clearly were intoxicated even though you didn’t feel you were.

‘That is often the case for people who appear before me.’

Hughes was also ordered to take an extended test at the end of his ban and pay £125 prosecution costs.