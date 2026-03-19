A murder trial involving a juvenile accused of killing a fellow teenager remains on course for September.
The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will stand trial on September 28 this year in connection with the death of schoolboy Christopher McBurnie, 14, who died following an incident in the Close Drean area of Ramsey on May 29, 2025.
The accused appeared at the Court of General Gaol Delivery via video link in September last year, where he was arraigned on the single charge of murder and entered a plea of not guilty.
A case management hearing was held on Thursday, during which it was confirmed the trial date remains unchanged and is listed to run for four weeks.
The defendant did not appear, but his barrister Siobhan Grey KC attended by video link alongside prosecuting barrister David Temkin KC. Prosecuting advocate Katherine Johnson also attended the hearing in person.
Deemster Graeme Cook asked the barristers for an update on expert witnesses amid concerns the trial date might have to be moved.
However, both the prosecution and defence said there should be no issue with the trial date as it currently stands.
It was decided the pre-trial hearing scheduled for May 21 should remain, with a further pre-trial review set for September 2.
Mr Temkin originally said 19 children could give evidence at the trial, but that number has now been reduced to 10.
Miss Grey added that she expects to have a definitive defence witness list by May 1.
Deemster Cook told the defence he expected the defendant to appear at the next pre-trial review, which can be done by video link.
The deemster previously urged members of the public not to comment on the case on social media.
No application for bail has been made and the accused remains in custody.