A 37-year-old who claimed two men had force fed him an unknown substance has been fined £400 for being drunk and disorderly.
John Anthony Williams called 999 himself, claiming he’d also been assaulted.
However, after being taken to the hospital, he left and was later arrested due to his belligerent behaviour.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police received a 999 call from Williams on January 30, at 11pm.
He said he had been assaulted by two men in Anagh Coar and that they had force-fed him an unknown substance.
Officers went to his home, at Cullyn Avenue in Anagh Coar, with paramedics.
Williams was described as smelling of alcohol, slurring his words, and appearing drunk.
He agreed to go to the hospital, but then became disorderly, loud and argumentative, so paramedics refused to take him.
Police officers took him to accident and emergency but at 2.25am Williams left, making comments that he intended to harm another person.
He was then found by police at Braddan Bridge, where he became belligerent and was swearing, and was subsequently arrested.
Williams’ last conviction was in 2019 for being drunk and disorderly.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea and asked the court to deal with the offence by way of a financial penalty.
‘Mr Williams does have a similar offence but he is not heavily convicted,’ said the advocate.
‘No violence was offered, there were no threats, or any damage caused.
‘It is what it is, drunk and disorderly, but verbals only.’
Mr Glover added that the offence had taken place late at night with no other people present or involved, and not on licensed premises.
Magistrates chair David Craine told Williams: ‘This was a classic case of drink in, sense out.
‘Emergency services could have been out seeing someone else.’
Williams was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs and will pay that, along with the fine, at a rate of £50 per month.