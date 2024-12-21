A gang member from the UK has appeared at Douglas Courthouse admitting being involved in smuggling nearly a kilo of cocaine to the island.
Mark Thone pleaded guilty to being concerned in the production of cocaine after the class A drug was found in a mini-fridge sent to the island via a courier.
The 60-year-old appeared at Douglas Courthouse via video link from the Isle of Man Prison, and will be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on January 21, where he will be sentenced on a later date.
In 2021, Thone was sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison at Leicester Crown Court, as part of a gang of 22 men, who were said to have ploughed more than £20 million worth of high purity drugs around the country over a year.
At the time of his sentencing, UK media described Thone a self-proclaimed 'chemist'.
The Isle of Man offence was committed in September 2023, when 994.9 grams of cocaine were found in a mini-fridge, sent to an address in Laxey via a courier.
In February, Laxey woman Rosemary Ellen Burgess, aged 22, was jailed for eight years, and Peter Phillip Sean Nulty, aged 40, from Douglas, was jailed for nine years, for their roles in the same offence.
John Laird, aged 36, of Moor Lane, Nottingham, also appeared at Douglas Courthouse, and entered a not guilty plea to being concerned in the production of cocaine to the island, in relation to the same allegation.
Adrian Larcombe, aged 58, of Godfrey Street, Netherfield, has also appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood, denying the same allegation.
Both Mr Laird and Mr Larcombe are also due to be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on January 21, where they will face a trial on a later date.