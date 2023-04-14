A drink-driver has been fined £1,700 and banned from driving for three years.
Sean McShane admitted the offence after he failed a breathalyser test with a reading more than twice the legal limit.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police stopped McShane while he was driving a Ford Transit van at Glencrutchery Road in Douglas on April 3, at 12.20am.
They reported that the van had been swerving and crossing over white lines.
When officers spoke to McShane, who lives in Birch Hill Crescent in Onchan, they reported that he was smelling of alcohol and unsteady on his feet.
He failed a roadside breathalyser test and was subsequently arrested.
At police headquarters, the 38-year-old blew a reading of 85.
The legal limit for alcohol is 35.
Defence advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge handed in a letter of reference for her client.
Ms Dodge said that McShane rarely drank in the Isle of Man as he spent most of his time socialising in Ireland.
On the night in question, the advocate said that McShane had texted a friend to ask for a lift home but then been told that they had also been drinking.
‘He made the foolish decision to drive as he thought he wouldn’t get to work in time in the morning if he didn’t have his car,’ said Ms Dodge.
‘He didn’t come into contact with any other road users due to the time of day.’
The advocate went on to ask for credit for her client’s guilty plea and his co-operation with the police.
Magistrates also ordered McShane to pay £125 prosecution costs and take an extended driving test at the end of his ban, as well as complete a drink-driving rehabilitation course.
He was given three months to pay the fine and costs.