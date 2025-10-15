A vendetta which led to a fight outside a restaurant has cost two men fines totalling £1,050.
Mark Whipp picked up an advertising board and hit Dean Crowe with it during the exchange.
Both men pleaded guilty to provoking behaviour.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood fined Whipp £600, while Crowe must pay £450.
They must both also pay £125 prosecution costs each.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court the incident occurred on September 12, at 6.15pm.
Whipp and Crowe were both at Paparazzi Pizzeria, at Loch Promenade in Douglas, with different groups.
They met by chance on the steps and initially became involved in a verbal altercation.
The two men pushed each other, as the exchange became more intense.
Whipp was said to have picked up an advertising board and hit Crowe on the arm with it.
A woman, who was in Crowe’s group, broke up the exchange, as they continued to shout at each other.
Crowe, who lives at Albion Terrace in Douglas, then left the scene in his vehicle, while Whipp, who resides at Maple Avenue in Onchan, went back into the pizzeria.
Advocate Helen Lobb, representing Crowe, said there’d been a long-standing history between the two defendants, and they’d never seen eye-to-eye.
Ms Lobb said that words had been exchanged and things escalated, but that it had been a chance meeting.
The advocate said Crowe was embarrassed and intended to keep his distance in future.
Whipp was represented by advocate Louise Cooil, who said her client was also remorseful and not proud of his actions.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood said: ‘Mr Whipp, you’re 39, and Mr Crowe, you’re 35.
‘The fact you can’t go out for tea on a Friday without ending up in a fight, do you not think you ought to know better?’