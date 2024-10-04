A 42-year-old Douglas man who breached a restraining order for a second time has been handed a suspended sentence.
Steven Paul Wheeler, of Woodville Terrace, turned up at his ex-girlfriend’s home in Peel, despite a ban on contacting her.
She said in a victim impact statement that he had been controlling and manipulative, as well as paranoid and jealous during their relationship.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood told Wheeler, who has spent 58 days on remand: ‘It’s clear you have made her life a misery.’
She sentenced him to 24 weeks’ custody, suspended for two years.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Wheeler and the victim were in a relationship which ended in July 2023.
The woman said that there had been multiple incidents involving unwanted contact since then, with Wheeler turning up at her home, at her work, and friends addresses, as well as messaging her.
A restraining order was issued in April 2024 prohibiting the defendant from contacting the victim.
He has already breached that once, in June, when he walked from Douglas to her home in Peel in the early hours.
That resulted in him being put on probation for a year.
The second breach occurred on July 24, when Wheeler was said to have tried to call the victim several times using numbers she didn’t recognise.
There were six calls in total, and she said that she recognised Wheeler’s voice, and that he was asking for a video chat.
Shortly before midnight, he then arrived at her home and knocked on her front window, and began pleading to see her.
She grabbed some belongings and went to her car, but as she started the engine, Wheeler came running from the back of the house, trying to stop her and talk.
She drove away and parked around the corner, aiming to return when he’d left.
After a period of time she went back to the house, but as soon as she parked, Wheeler appeared again.
She told him to go home and drove away again.
The woman returned once more but then saw Wheeler again, walking nearby.
He stood in the middle of the road so she had to swerve around him.
The victim ended up sleeping at her work place that night.
Defence advocate Paul Glover said that his client’s offending stemmed from his inability to accept the relationship was over.
‘He's spent 58 days in custody and had a lot of time to think and reflect on this,’ said Mr Glover.
‘He accepts he has struggled with the break-up of the relationship. Prior to these matters he had no previous convictions.
‘Hopefully now he’s accepted there’s no prospect of rekindling the relationship, the chances of reoffending are very low.’
The advocate went on to ask for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea and said that he had no objection to the restraining order.
‘He simply wants to move on with his life at this stage,’ said Mr Glover.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood told the defendant: ‘I have some reassurance that you have the support of your mother.
‘Despite how you feel, the victim does not share your feelings.’
The restraining order will continue until further notice.