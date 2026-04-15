An Olympic medallist curler is set to visit the Isle of Man for a special event hosted by LGBTQ+ charity Isle of Pride.
Bruce Mouat, a double Winter Olympic silver medallist, will appear at the Gaiety Theatre on Sunday, July 26 for an ‘Evening With’ event marking the charity’s first major occasion since its relaunch in 2025.
The event will take the form of an in-conversation interview, exploring both his sporting career and his experiences as an openly gay elite athlete, with audience members given the chance to ask questions during the second half.
Mouat is one of the most successful curlers of his generation.
The 31-year-old skip has led his team to multiple major titles, including two World Championships and four European Championships, and has become a prominent figure in British winter sport.
He first rose to prominence with a breakthrough European title in 2018 and went on to win silver at the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022.
More recently, he added a second Olympic silver medal at the 2026 Winter Games in Milano Cortina.
Off the ice, Mouat has also been recognised for his openness about his sexuality. He publicly came out in 2019 and is considered one of a small number of openly gay male athletes competing at the highest level in UK sport.
Isle of Pride said it hopes the event will appeal not only to the LGBTQ+ community but also to a wider audience with an interest in sport.
Director and chair James Cherry said the charity was ‘extremely grateful’ to secure Mouat following a surge in interest in curling during the recent Winter Olympics.
He added: ‘It is hoped that this will not only appeal to the LGBTQ+ community but to a much wider audience of people who are interested in sport.
‘This marks our first major event since publicly relaunching at the tail end of last year, and we’re excited to announce much more to come.’
The event comes as Isle of Pride continues to rebuild following a period of uncertainty, with a new board appointed in September 2024 working to re-establish the charity’s presence on the island.
The organisation has said it aims to be a visible and active voice for the LGBTQ+ community, with plans for events and outreach alongside its long-term ambition to stage a full Pride celebration in 2026.
Tickets for the event go on sale on Thursday, April 16, priced at £28.
Isle of Pride was first established in 2019 with the aim of organising a Pride event on the island.
The charity later announced it would wind up in 2022 but relaunched in 2025 and has since been working with partners to support the island’s LGBTQ+ community.