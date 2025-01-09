A Peel man has appeared in court admitting an assault which left his victim with a broken nose and eye socket.
Darren Mark Barrow pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm and has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing.
The offence was committed at Shore Road in Peel on December 30 and involved a male victim.
Barrow, who is 38, was represented in court by advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin, who made a bail application for her client.
This was opposed by prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge, who submitted that sentencing should take place at the Court of General Gaol Delivery, and said that Barrow had a previous conviction for a common assault on the same victim in January 2023.
Ms Dodge said that the defendant was likely to receive a lengthy custodial sentence, so there was a risk he would fail to surrender if released on bail, as well as a danger he would interfere with witnesses.
Ms Shimmin agreed that sentencing should take place at the higher court, but argued that her client had a lot of ties to the island, so was not a flight risk, and said that other defendants had been granted bail when they lived near to victims and witnesses.
She said that Barrow was well aware that he could not have any contact with witnesses, and a condition could be imposed not to enter the Marine Hotel in Peel, where it is alleged the incident started.
Ms Shimmin asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Magistrates refused bail and declined summary jurisdiction, committing the defendant to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing.
Barrow, who lives at Shore Road, will make his first appearance at the higher court on Friday, January 10, and is remanded at the Isle of Man Prison until then.