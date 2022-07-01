Victim was living in fear of her ex

Details of the ordeal endured by a victim of harassment have been heard by magistrates.

Glenn Gillon continued to call, text and email the woman despite having already been warned about his behaviour by police and having received a letter from her advocate.

Magistrates also issued a restraining order prohibiting him from having any contact with the victim until further notice.

In a victim impact statement read out in court, the woman said that she had been receiving counselling for two years as a result of Gillon’s behaviour and felt that she was ‘living in fear’ of him.

She also said that she feared that this would not be the end of it and she had been diagnosed with anxiety.

Magistrates chair David Craine described the statement as ‘harrowing’.

We previously reported that Gillon, who is 47, was in a relationship with the woman but it ended in 2016.

In June 2021 he was given advice by police about his behaviour after a report by the woman.

However, from October 25, Gillon was said to have called her from a withheld number and sent her emails.

On December 15, Gillon, who lives at North View, Peel, was sent a letter from an advocate regarding his behaviour.

However, he still continued texting, emailing and telephoning the woman.

He was also said to have sent an image of himself and sent a message saying that he did not want to see her out, as well as making comments about false allegations made against her.

On January 22 this year, the woman said she was in Cowley’s chemist in Atholl Place in Peel when Gillon knocked on the window.

He was then said to have texted her with a comment about her appearance.

The harassment was said to have occurred over a period between October 25, 2021, and February 15, 2022.

Police subsequently arrested him for conduct amounting to harassment but Gillon denied the allegation, saying he had contacted the woman only about their child.

In her victim impact statement the woman also said that she was nervous whenever she saw a bald or shaven head, and would always check the street was clear before leaving her home.

The court heard that Gillon was jailed in 2013 for harassment of a different woman.

Defence advocate David Reynolds asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea.

Mr Reynolds said that Gillon had said that this had started over an issue regarding contact with his child.

‘In his view, in his mind he was trying to repair damage to the relationship,’ said the advocate.

‘He realises there were better ways to deal with that. There has been no contact since.’

Mr Reynolds went on to say that there had been no breaches of a restraining order issued in relation to the previous offence.

He continued: ‘The victim has concerns this would resume, but Mr Gillon is very adamant that wouldn’t happen and he is not going to object to a restraining order.’

The advocate said Gillon had lost his job as a result of these matters being reported.

Magistrates chair Mr Craine told Gillon: ‘You had all sorts of warnings, from the police and your ex-partner’s advocate, and you continued to do it.’

Gillon, who admitted the harassment, was sentenced to 12 months of probation and was ordered to do 120 hours unpaid work.