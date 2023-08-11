A visitor who is accused of threatening to kill German bikers has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Paul Samuels, aged 44, of Mikasa Street, Walney, Barrow-in-Furness, is also charged with maliciously administering poison and property damage.
We previously reported that it is alleged that he threw lighter fluid at bikers at St John’s camp site on June 8 after a row over noise, then was holding a lighter.
He is also accused of damaging a gazebo, a van, a chair, and a German flag with the lighter fluid and making comments based on their nationality.
The threats to kill and maliciously administering poison allegations can only be heard at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Mr Samuels was represented in court by duty advocate Paul Glover, who said that the defendant’s advocate, David Reynolds, was unavailable.
He will appear at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on a date to be set.
Bail continues with a recognisance of £1,000 and a £5,000 surety bond in place.
There is also a condition that Mr Samuels must not return to the island except to attend appointments.