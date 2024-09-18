A 28-year-old man, described as vulnerable, has had his sentencing delayed because he has no address to go to.
Jordan Declan John Caley is on remand waiting to be sentenced for six offences.
A probation order has been recommended, but on Tuesday, September 17, Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood said that she could not impose that sentence without an address for him to go to.
She said that she could not fathom how it could be possible that a vulnerable individual had nowhere to go and that it was not satisfactory, but that her hands were tied.
The Deputy High Bailiff adjourned the case for a week, until September 24, so that a probation officer can attend court to further explain the lack of accommodation for the defendant.
Caley, whose address was given as the Isle of Man Prison, is due to be sentenced for threatening behaviour, property damage, drug possession, possession of a prohibited article in a public place, and two counts of burglary.
He was represented in court by advocate Paul Glover, who said that his client wanted to be sentenced as soon as possible, and that prison was not the right place for him, which the Deputy High Bailiff agreed with.
This isn’t the first time that the defendant has had to be held at the prison due to issues relating to suitable accommodation.
In March 2023, Caley had a sentencing for charges relating to criminal damage, burglary and theft postponed for a second time because he again had no address to go to.
The criminal damage offence was committed on January 21 last year when he went to a woman’s home in Anagh Coar and smashed two windows, throwing a plant pot at one and punching another, while shouting that his cousin had taken his medication.
The woman said afterwards, in a victim impact statement, that she was mentally scarred and now afraid to answer the door.
Caley also admitted a burglary, committed between Christmas Day 2022 and New Year’s Day 2023.
During the previous hearing, Caley’s probation officer said that he had been living in the community prior to his arrest but he had not been able to look after himself properly, so there would be concerns if he had no support.
The probation officer went on to describe the situation as ‘horrific’ and said that there was a lack of provision and resources in the island.
The High Bailiff at the time Jayne Hughes said: ‘It is totally unsatisfactory that we live in the Isle of Man in the 21st century and there is no accommodation available for vulnerable people who need it.
‘It would seem, for reasons beyond me, that there is no such accommodation on the island.
‘There should be somewhere for vulnerable adults to reside.’