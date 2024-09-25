A vulnerable man has had his sentencing delayed again and must stay in prison because he has nowhere else to go.
Jordan Declan John Caley has previously pleaded guilty to six offences and a probation report has recommended supervision, but without an address to go this can't be imposed.
We reported last week that the sentencing had been postponed due to Caley having no address to go to.
On Tuesday, September 24, probation officer Sarah Proudlove said that there had been a number of discussions, but that the bottom line was that there was nowhere on the island able to accommodate the defendant.
Ms Proudlove said that Social Care had been trying very hard to find somewhere but there were no available options on the island.
The probation officer said that very few landlords and B and B’s on the island were willing to take people who were on probation, with complex difficulties, and that it was becoming increasingly more and more difficult as the island has no functioning homeless shelter.
‘As probation officers we are seeing more and more cases where we just don’t have any answers,’ said Ms Proudlove.
‘It is a huge concern. Probation Services and Social Care are extremely concerned.
‘Mr Caley would not survive without accommodation or some level of support.’
A probation report by another officer said that the current offences were a desperate cry for help, and that systematic failings of services provided in the past had directly contributed to his offending behaviour.
Ms Proudlove said that she was extremely concerned for Caley’s safety, as he had been targeted as a vulnerable man, and had suffered a number of assaults in the community.
She said that it was acknowledged that his own behaviour was at times a concern, but that she felt he had been let down many many times.
She said that Caley was not the only person who has no accommodation and that agencies were working hard on hopefully getting some accommodation as soon as possible.
Ms Proudlove said that Social Care has three B and Bs, that they pay to put people up in, but that unfortunately Mr Caley and a number of others were not suitable because of their complex needs, and that all 11 rooms at Tromode House are full.
Defence advocate Paul Glover said that his client had spent the last week or so on the segregation wing, spending all day in a 12 foot by six foot room.
Mr Glover said that input from mental health services was needed, and Manannan Court had been enquired about, but that was not a long term solution.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood said: ‘It seems all the accommodations are not suitable for the people who need them the most.
‘I’m loath to impose custody because there is no support to house a vulnerable individual.
‘Yes, he’ll be warm and have food, but then when he comes to be released, what then?
‘It’s staggering to me that there is no suitable accommodation for people who need it the most.’
The case was adjourned until October 1, in the hope that accommodation can be found.