Kian Ronnie Cottam, aged 21, of Crossag Terrace, Ballasalla, this week appeared before the High Bailiff charged with possessing cannabis with intent to supply.
He is also accused of possessing cannabis and possessing criminal property.
The offences are alleged to have been committed on August 28, 2021.
He was represented in court by advocate Stephen Wood who asked for an adjournment until February 21, while legal aid is finalised.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes questioned why the case had taken so long to come to court and prosecuting advocate Barry Swain said that he would look into this.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500.