A man who punched and kicked his partner as she was on the ground has been jailed for 20 weeks.
Matthew David Joseph Prendergast had previously denied common assault, but on Tuesday, November 26, changed his plea to guilty.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also banned the 37-year-old from entering licensed premises, and purchasing or being sold alcohol for a year.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that Prendergast was walking with his partner on August 22, at 5.25pm, in Noble’s Park, in Douglas.
They were said to be arguing and intoxicated.
A witness said that they saw Prendergast’s girlfriend on the ground, with him leaning over her throwing punches.
They said that he then kicked her three times, before pouring liquid over her.
She got up, and Prendergast followed her, shouting at her.
He was later arrested and when interviewed, answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
The woman was said to have suffered a cut to her hand but would not make a formal complaint.
In July, Prendergast, who lives at Drury Terrace in Douglas, was fined £300 for assaulting a police officer and property damage, after he threw water over the officer and threw food around a police cell.
Defence advocate Helen Lobb asked for credit to be given for her client’s guilty plea, although it had not been immediate.
She said that the change of plea had prevented a trial.
Ms Lobb said that Prendergast had been on remand for 49 days, the equivalent of a three months and one week custodial sentence.
The advocate asked the court to impose a sentence which would see her client released as time-served.
Ms Lobb said that the defendant had used his time on remand to reflect, and recognised that his offending was born out of alcohol use.
She said that he would support a licensing ban and was keen to work with the Drug and Alcohol Team.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood told Prendergast: ‘The assault involved punches and three kicks delivered while the victim was on the ground.
‘The use of a shod foot as a weapon is an extremely aggravating factor.’
Ms Braidwood said that the 20 week sentence would not mean that the defendant was time-served, but would mean that he would not have long left in custody.