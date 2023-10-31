A 52-year-old drink-driver has been fined £1,700 and banned from driving for three years.
Lorraine Amanda Williams admitted the offence after failing a breathalyser test with a reading of 92, more than double the limit.
Magistrates also ordered her to take an extended test and complete a drink-driving rehabilitation course at the end of her ban.
Prosecuting advocate Rebecca Cubbon told the court that a witness saw Williams driving a Nexus on Old Castletown Road in Douglas on October 14, at 12.15am.
They reported that she was driving close to kerbs and crossing the centre line in the road multiple times.
Police went to Williams’ home, at Hutchinson Square in Douglas, and spoke to her.
They described her as smelling of alcohol and slurring her words.
The bonnet of her car was still warm and she failed a roadside breathalyser test.
After being arrested and taken to police headquarters, Williams took a further test, which produced the reading of 92.
The legal limit is 35.
During a police interview she admitted the offence.
The court heard that Williams has no previous convictions.
Defence advocate Peter Taylor asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea and co-operation in interview.
He said that Williams had held a clean licence for 34 years and deeply regretted her decision to drive on the night in question.
Magistrates also ordered the defendant to pay £125 prosecution costs, which she will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.