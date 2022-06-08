Woman accused of benefit fraud is remanded in prison for another week

A 61-year-old woman accused of benefit fraud has been remanded in prison for another week.

Wendy Elizabeth Megson, is accused of nine counts of the offence as well two counts of deception and two offences relating to the Charities Registration Act.

She appeared in court via video link from the prison after being remanded last week.

Upon being asked to confirm that her name was ‘Wendy Elizabeth Megson’ she replied: ‘No, Megson is the legal fiction. I’m here without informed consent or without a contract, placed under duress.’

However, High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said that she was satisfied that the defendant was Megson.

Duty advocate David Reynolds, representing Megson, said that he was surprised that it was not her name, as he said she had identified with it when he had spoken to her.

Megson, whose address was listed as Joseph Hall Avenue in Douglas, told the court that she was putting her hand up every time she felt bullied.

Mr Reynolds said that his client had said that she had not received all the case papers and asked for an adjournment to allow a copy to be received and for her to hopefully engage with an advocate.

A bail address was put forward but Megson said that she did not have a phone number for the owner of the property.