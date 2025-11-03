A woman accused of breaching an Anti-Social Behaviour Order (ASBO) will face two trials in December.
Gillian Maria Phillips, aged 56, has denied breaching the ASBO on July 28, and a trial will be held for that allegation on Friday, December 5, at 10am, in summary court.
She has also denied three more counts of breaching the order, on June 30, July 18, and July 19.
A summary court trial will be held for those allegations, which involve a different complainant, on Friday, December 19, at 10am.
Ms Phillips, who appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood recently, opting to represent herself in court, declining the use of a duty advocate.
Bail continues in the sum of £500.