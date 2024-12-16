Amy Sarah Taylor, of Woodbourne Road, admitted receiving cash into her account, then transferring cash to other people, on 12 occasions during 2023.
She will be sentenced at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on a date to be set.
Taylor admitted acquiring £760 into her account on May 10, £2,100 on July 13, £530 on July 20, £2,720 on November 22, £1,800 on December 6, and £2,500 on November 15.
She also admitted transferring £700 to a male on May 10, £2,100 to a woman on July 13, £500 to a man on July 20, £2,500 on November 15, £2,500 to a man on November 22, and £1,800 to a woman on December 6.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge submitted that the case was not suitable for summary court sentencing, saying it had involved thousands of pounds of suspicious deposits over a 14-month period.
She said that one of the people Taylor had transferred money to was a woman from Liverpool, who had previously been involved in trying to smuggle £92,000 in cash off the island, and one of the males had a previous conviction for supplying drugs.
During a police interview Taylor answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Defence advocate David Reynolds submitted that the case could be dealt with in summary court, asking the court to consider his client’s early guilty pleas and the fact that she had no previous convictions.
Mr Reynolds said: ‘She was clearly towards the bottom end. She was, we submit, taken advantage of.’
The advocate asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood declined summary court jurisdiction, saying that there had been multiple transactions, to multiple persons, over an extended period.
Taylor will make her first appearance at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on December 6.
Bail continues, with a condition to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report.