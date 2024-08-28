Katie Rose Saunders threw a phone in the officer’s face while being arrested.
She will be sentenced on October 15 after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police were at an address at Alfred Teare Grove in Douglas on March 29 after a report of a disturbance there, just after 11am.
Saunders was put under arrest due to allegations made, but as she was being put in handcuffs, she pulled away and threw her phone in a police officer’s face, hitting them on the bridge of the nose.
It was said to have caused pain but no lasting injury was caused.
Once at police headquarters, Saunders, who lives at Brunswick Road, said: ‘That’s right, I threw it at the police officer accidentally.’
The case had previously been adjourned for a report regarding the defendant’s fitness to plead, but defence advocate Paul Glover said that this had now been received and she had been deemed fit.
Mr Glover asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Bail continues with a condition to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report.