Samantha Dunn admitted the theft and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs as well as the £2.99 compensation to Spar.
The court heard that Dunn went to the Bucks Road branch of the store on September 2, at 2pm.
The 29-year-old helped herself to a sandwich from the fridge and walked out without paying.
Police arrested her around 45 minutes later and when interviewed, she answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Defence advocate Emily Brennan asked for credit to be given for her client’s early guilty plea.
She said that Dunn, who lives at Watterson Close, had written a letter of apology to the shop, which she wanted to be passed on, as she is currently banned from entering.
Ms Brennan said that her client had been struggling with finances and suffering hardship, and had taken the sandwich for her own consumption rather than any financial gain.
The advocate said that she was now using the food bank, so she had addressed the issue.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood ordered Dunn to pay all the amounts at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits, at the end of a previous fine.