A 26-year-old Ramsey man has been given a suspended sentence for domestic abuse.
Conor Robert Ryan Maguire let himself into his ex-girlfriend’s home and refused to leave, then picked up a knife and potato peeler.
He also pleaded guilty to drink-driving, failing to stop for police, taking a vehicle without consent, having no insurance, and having no driving licence.
Magistrates sentenced him to 17 weeks custody, suspended for 18 months, and also made him the subject of an 18-month supervision order.
He was also banned from driving for two years with an order to take an extended test at the end of his ban.
We previously reported that police received a ‘999’ call on August 15, at 10.30pm.
Maguire’s ex-partner said that he had entered her home in Ramsey through a back door without her consent.
She said that she had asked him to leave but he refused.
Maguire then told her that he would arrange for drug packages to be sent to her address to get her into trouble and have her child taken away.
He then plugged in his phone charger and made himself at home.
The woman removed the charger and again told him to leave, then started video recording him.
Maguire again repeated his drug threat, saying he was ‘ordering smack’, and told her: ‘I’ll make you lose her, don’t think that I won’t for one f*****g second.’
The woman then waited for police, but Maguire picked up a knife and a potato peeler, though he didn’t make any threats with them.
Police arrived and Maguire ran out of the back door with the knife and potato peeler.
They were later found behind a wall and he was subsequently arrested.
The motoring offences were committed on September 11.
Maguire, who lives at Waterloo Road, took a Vauxhall Vivaro without consent and was pursued by police in Ramsey but failed to stop.
He eventually pulled over and was described as slurring his words and having glazed eyes.
He only held a provisional licence which had expired in May 2021 and failed a subsequent breathalyser test with a reading of 63.
The legal limit is 35.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty pleas and said that Maguire had been suffering from mental health issues at the time of the offences.
Mr Glover referred to a probation report which said that he had been in a ‘downward spiral’ and the break up of his relationship had hit him hard, so he had turned to alcohol.
The advocate said that Maguire had spent five and a half weeks on remand and asked magistrates to give him one more opportunity.
Magistrates sentenced him to 13 weeks for the domestic abuse offence and four weeks for stealing the car, to run consecutively, but both were suspended for 18 months.
No separate penalty was made for the other offences.