A Ramsey woman has been given a conditional discharge after admitting being disorderly at Oscar’s in Douglas.
Georgiana Grose was seen punching a man and throwing a drink at him.
The man did not make a complaint, but Grose pleaded guilty to disorderly behaviour on licensed premises.
Magistrates also ordered the 27-year-old to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that the offence was committed on August 23.
Grose was with a male at the Victoria Street bar and was seen throwing a drink, shoes, and her handbag at him, then punching him.
He did not make a statement, but CCTV footage captured the incident and the defendant was later arrested.
When interviewed, she handed in a prepared statement saying that she could not recall anything and had been taking medication, as well as drinking.
Defence advocate Louise Cooil said that the incident was very much out of character and that her client had taken steps to address issues.
The conditional discharge will run for 12 months and Grose, who lives at Cronk Elfin, will pay the prosecution costs at a rate of £5 per week, deducted from benefits.