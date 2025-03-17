A woman has been handed a restraining order and suspended sentence after admitting harassment.
Nicola Jane Clarkson sent presents and cards to a male, claimed that they were ‘twin flames’, and that he had lost his soul after dying in battle as a Viking.
The 46-year-old has previously been given a restraining order in relation to the same man, but it had ended by the time the latest offence was committed.
Prosecuting advocate Kate Alexander told magistrates that the complainant received a Christmas card and three presents from Clarkson on December 23 last year.
In the card, Clarkson told the man that she had ‘had a hot flush after seeing him in his shorts’.
There have been previous incidents of harassment reported in 2019, 2020, and 2022, and the man has made it clear that he does not wish to receive contact from the defendant.
On December 29, the man said that he received a 29-page letter written by Clarkson, which was hand-delivered.
In it, she said: ‘Time for no more games’, and talked about them moving abroad together, as well as the following Christmas.
Parcels were also received by the man which contained Tarot cards, books, and a DVD, with a message saying: ‘Use it to call back your lost soul fragments, when you died in battle as a Viking’.
Clarkson, who lives at Qualtroughs Lane in Port Erin, was interviewed and told officers from the Isle of Man Constabulary that she and the man were ‘twin flames’.
She said that there were mixed signals from the spirit world and that angels from past lives were talking to her.
When charged with harassment, she said: ‘He’s been sending mixed signals for ages. He used to follow me and nothing was done.’
Ms Alexander said that the previous restraining order had only expired last year, and this had occurred three months later.
The prosecutor said that Clarkson appeared to have a preoccupation with the man, and a fascination going on for a number of years, and asked for a restraining order to be made indefinitely.
Duty advocate James Peterson asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea, and said that the previous restraining order did seem to have been effective, as the latest offence had taken place after it ended.
Mr Peterson said that Clarkson accepted sending letters and presents, but there had been no threats, and there had been no contact since her police interview.
Magistrates told the defendant: ‘This has been a very concerning litany of events.
‘You obviously have your own beliefs, but in this court we only deal in the real world.
‘I think it’s about time you entered it too. This obsession has to be broken.’
Clarkson was sentenced to 20 weeks’ custody, suspended for 18 months, and put under supervision for 18 months.
Before leaving court she said: ‘I just released two curses from my life.’
She must also pay £125 prosecution costs.