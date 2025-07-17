Residents in Port Erin and Ramsey South Ward have the opportunity to vote for new commissioners today.
Eligible voters in the south will be able to choose two new people to join the local authority and the three candidates are James Cubbon, Karl Drinkwater and Fenella Gray.
Whilst in the north, there is only one vacant seat, and the candidates are Gillian Corlett, Chris Martin and John Powell.
Polling is taking place at Port Erin Commissioners Offices and at Ramsey Town Hall respectively, and both locations will close at 8pm.