A woman has been fined £850 after sending offensive messages to her former partner and burning some of his possessions.
Sharon Nancy Hotchkiss was initially charged with a domestic abuse offence but that was withdrawn and replaced with the one of sending offensive messages.
The 55-year-old pleaded guilty to that as well as destroying property.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that, on June 14, Hotchkiss sent around 200 messages to her partner while he was at work.
She threatened to damage his five military service medals, photos of him with his battalion, a regimental beret and badge, and release some intimate photos.
Hotchkiss also sent a diagram of a noose.
The couple were said to be still living together but in the process of separating.
During a police interview, Hotchkiss admitted that she had damaged the items.
Four of the medals were recovered but one was missing.
Mr Swain said that it was difficult to place any value on the items as they were mainly of sentimental value.
Defence advocate Jim Travers said that the prosecution facts were accepted.
The advocate said that his client had reached the age of 55 without any convictions or cautions.
‘It was a very limited incident, although it was of a domestic nature. It was a one-off incident on one day.’
Mr Travers said that the couple had been separated since September 2022 but had continued living together, and on the whole, getting on well.
The advocate said that Hotchkiss had been under considerable stress and, unusually for her, had started drinking early that evening.
‘When she started drinking, she started messaging,’ said Mr Travers.
‘Although there were 200 messages, the initial ones were part of a conversation.
‘There was a point when her partner stopped corresponding, and that has led Ms Hotchkiss to begin sending messages which spiralled out of control quite quickly.
‘They did contain a number of empty threats. Her thoughts were how can I get a rise out him.’
The advocate went on to say that Hotchkiss had thrown the medals outside which had detached the ribbons, and burnt the other items.
He continued: ‘The police spoke to Ms Hotchkiss and told her to stop messaging him.
‘Her partner didn’t know about the damage then.
‘Such was her state of mind, she has then phoned him while the police were still with him and was then arrested.
‘She sobered up the next day and when she realised what had happened it hit her hard.’
Magistrates fined Hotchkiss, who lives in Ramsey, £600 for sending the offensive messages and £250 for destroying property.
She must also pay £125 prosecution costs and will pay all amounts at a rate of £300 per month.