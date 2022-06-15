Woman sentenced for disorderly behaviour

1886 bar and restaurant on Regent Street, Douglas - ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

A 37-year-old woman has been fined £500 for disorderly behaviour on licensed premises.

Claire Marie Carson was arrested after a row at the 1886 bar in Douglas.

Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks that, on February 20 at 1.05am, a member of a group that Carson was with, was refused entry to the Regent Street nightspot.

This prompted Carson to become agitated and verbally aggressive to the security staff, who stopped her from pushing her way in.

She continued to be abusive and tried to prevent staff from removing another female who was with her.

The incident was captured on CCTV footage.

Police arrived and Carson, who lives at Tynwald Road in Douglas, was arrested.

She was taken to police headquarters and during a police interview answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.

The court heard that she has no previous convictions.

Defence advocate Paul Glover asked for credit to be given for his client’s early guilty plea and her lack of previous convictions.

Mr Glover said that the incident was now four months ago and there had been no further offences.

Mr Brooks also ordered her to pay £125 prosecution costs.