A Douglas woman who threw her phone in a police officer’s face has been given a conditional discharge.
Katie Rose Saunders admitted assaulting the officer and was also ordered to pay them £150 compensation.
We previously reported that police were at an address at Alfred Teare Grove in Douglas on March 29 after a report of a disturbance there, just after 11am.
Thirty-two-year-old Saunders was put under arrest due to allegations made, but as she was being put in handcuffs, she pulled away and threw her phone in a police officer’s face, hitting them on the bridge of the nose.
It was said to have caused pain but no lasting injury.
Once at police headquarters, Saunders, who lives at Brunswick Road, said: ‘That’s right, I threw it at the police officer accidentally.’
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea and said that she was not heavily convicted, with her last offence being three years ago.
Mr Glover said that it had been a spur of the moment incident, which had fortunately caused no injury.
The advocate urged the court to follow the recommendation of a probation report, which had described Saunders as vulnerable, and suggested a conditional discharge, though he added that this was perhaps unusual for this type of offence.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood told Saunders: ‘There are only two previous convictions but both linked to alcohol.
‘This new offence involved drinking alcohol.
‘It doesn’t seem to me that drinking alcohol is a very good thing for you, and it looks like the people you are choosing to drink with may not have your best interests at heart.’
Ms Braidwood said that the offence had been towards the lower end of the scale for its type.
The conditional discharge will run for 12 months.
The defendant was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs, which she will pay, along with the compensation, at a rate of £10 per fortnight, deducted from benefits.