A 56-year-old woman has been handed a two year Anti-Social Behaviour Order (ASBO).
Gillian Maria Phillips was sentenced to 240 hours’ community service in January, for two counts of harassment, two counts of provoking behaviour, and one count of escaping lawful custody.
On Thursday, March 20, she appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood, as the Crown made an application for an ASBO in relation to those convictions.
The harassment convictions involved her neighbours.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick submitted documentation beforehand, in support of the application, saying that the offences which Phillips had been convicted of were sufficient reason for the ASBO to be issued.
The provoking behaviour offences were said to have been committed while Phillips was on bail, and had involved her approaching strangers, stopping her vehicle, and pointing a phone, leading victims to believe they were being filmed without their consent.
Mr Connick said that comments had also been made about their appearance, and that this had led Phillips’ victims to feel intimidated.
He said that there had also been reports of other incidents logged on the police system, but they had not been progressed.
Mr Connick said that there had been 43 incidents reported in 11 months, though Phillips had not been spoken to by police in relation to many of them, but this was because it would have taken a significant deployment of police resources.
Phillips submitted her own evidence, in which she said that she had not disputed that there had been interaction with people, but that she disputed those witnesses' accounts.
She was said to have made allegations of conspiracy against individuals and the police.
Phillips, who lives at Bay View Road in Port St Mary, said that she had now taken it upon herself to advise the police every time she was walking past a school.
She said that she had been on a private driveway, a quarter of a mile away, when she was accused of filming the school.
Phillips said that there had been threats to harm her, and even death threats.
She said that she recorded things sometimes to safeguard herself, and that she was ‘very generic looking’, and there were two other females she had been confused with.
Phillips said that the police had seized her devices on numerous occasions and never found anything that shouldn’t be on them.
She also complained that probation had concerns about her doing community service near to her home, after reading the report on her in the media, so she now had to travel further to do it.
Phillips said: ‘It’s obvious I was being targeted, from the sheer number of comments on the report from [the newspapers].
‘I was accused of many other things as well in the hundreds of comments.’
She said that she would now be dialling ‘999’ whenever she felt threatened.