Woman who hit police officer is lucky she wasn’t sent to jail
A 41-year-old woman has been sentenced to community service for assaulting a police officer and two common assaults.
Mikaela Laverne Doherty admitted the common assaults but denied the police assault.
However, she was found guilty after a trial of that offence.
Magistrates ordered her to do 150 hours unpaid work in the next 12 months.
She was also ordered to pay £100 compensation to each of the three victims and £400 prosecution costs, due to a trial being held.
Doherty was represented in court by advocate Louise Cooil.
Magistrates chair Julian Ashcroft told Doherty, who lives in Thomas Keig Road, Douglas: ‘I think you should count yourself very lucky today that you are not going to immediate custody.’
She will pay the compensation and costs at a rate of £10 per week.