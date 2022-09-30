Woman who hit police officer is lucky she wasn’t sent to jail

By Court reporter  
Saturday 15th October 2022 8:00 am
Share
Exterior view of the Isle of Man Courthouse in Douglas - (Isle of Man Newspapers )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

A 41-year-old woman has been sentenced to community service for assaulting a police officer and two common assaults.

Mikaela Laverne Doherty admitted the common assaults but denied the police assault.

However, she was found guilty after a trial of that offence.

Magistrates ordered her to do 150 hours unpaid work in the next 12 months.

She was also ordered to pay £100 compensation to each of the three victims and £400 prosecution costs, due to a trial being held.

Doherty was represented in court by advocate Louise Cooil.

Magistrates chair Julian Ashcroft told Doherty, who lives in Thomas Keig Road, Douglas: ‘I think you should count yourself very lucky today that you are not going to immediate custody.’

She will pay the compensation and costs at a rate of £10 per week.

More About:

Douglas
Share