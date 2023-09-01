A 50-year-old woman who punched a man at a garage after a parking rage incident will be sentenced on October 19.
Louise Lillian Hitchen has previously pleaded guilty to the common assault but had disputed the prosecution facts.
The prosecution alleged that there had been two punches while Hitchen said there had only been one.
A Newton hearing to settle the dispute was then scheduled for August 25.
However, prosecuting advocate Barry Swain said that the Crown was now happy to accept Hitchen’s version of events, that the assault had only involved one punch.
Once they both stopped there, she punched him.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Bail continues with a condition to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report.