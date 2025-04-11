Kelly Elaine Thompson, of Demesne Road, appeared in court on Thursday, April 10, charged with two counts of driving under the influence of drugs.
Her advocate asked for that to be adjourned until May 1, for her to seek further legal advice.
However, the court then heard that the 47-year-old has more than 90 outstanding parking tickets, totalling £14,715, including one for parking in a disabled space.
The days in custody, in default of payment, totals 1,080, but magistrates can only impose a maximum of six months.
Thompson agreed to pay £50 towards the tickets immediately, and to arrange further regular payments.
She was bailed until her next court appearance.