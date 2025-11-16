An officer with specialist hazardous materials training was part of the Fire and Rescue Service’s response to an incident in Port St Mary on Saturday evening.
A spokesperson said: ‘Shortly after 6pm two appliances from Rushen Station, the turntable ladder from Douglas and the duty officer responded to reports of smoke and a chemical smell coming from a property in Port St Mary.
‘Due to the nature of the call, a hazmat officer was requested to attend.
‘Information on scene confirmed the presence of two motorbikes with their 12-volt batteries connected to maintenance chargers, along with several e-bikes and an remote control car and controller which were on charge.
‘A breathing apparatus team were deployed and they used a thermal image camera to assist their search.
‘A second BA team was committed to continue the search and ensure all areas were checked.
‘Crews located a burnt-out RC controller which was identified as the source of the smoke.
‘No further fire spread was found, and firefighters ventilated the property using a positive pressure fan.’
Buses couldn’t serve Athol Street in the village for roughly an hour while the incident was dealt with.