Would-be shoplifter threatened assistant at supermarket

A 37-year-old man who stole beer from a supermarket and threatened staff has been fined £450.

Jamie Grahame Barrow admitted theft and threatening behaviour and was ordered to pay £6.75 compensation to the supermarket.

Barrow went into Shoprite in Michael Street, Peel and went to the check out carrying six bottles of Peroni lager.

However, staff refused to sell it to him as he smelt of alcohol.

Barrow called the sales assistant an abusive name.

He then walked out carrying the lager without paying.

Barrow, who lives at Brookhill Road, Ramsey, told police he had still been emotional after an encounter with his father and admitted he had ‘said something stupid’ after being refused service.

Barrow apologised to police and said he wanted to go back to the shop to apologise and pay.

Defence advocate David Reynolds said: ‘Mr Barrow tells me he wasn’t drunk at the time,’ said the advocate.

‘He had been working with his mum and had two pints of lager then went to Shoprite.