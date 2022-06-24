Yet another offender tried to import cannabis through the post

Another man has appeared in court after trying to import cannabis to the island in the post.

There have been scores of similar cases in the last two years.

In this case, Stephen Graham Whittaker admitted the offence when he appeared in court on Thursday.

The 27-year-old was arrested after a package addressed to him was intercepted at the Post Office sorting office.

More cannabis was found at his home with evidence that he had successfully received an earlier package.

In total police found £39,902-worth of the class B drug.

Whittaker admitted being concerned in importing cannabis as well as attempting to possess cannabis with intent to supply, and possession of the drug. Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks declined summary court jurisdiction and Whittaker will be sentenced at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on July 22.

Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police were called to the sorting office on June 17 after a report of a suspicious package arriving.

After a search at Whittaker’s home at Circular Road, evidence of an earlier package having been delivered was found, along with a number of small amounts of cannabis.

Mr Swain submitted that the case should go to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing.

Defence advocate Paul Rodgers agreed, saying it would be difficult to argue that the case should remain in the summary court.

Mr Rodgers said that a basis of plea would be submitted before sentencing, in which his client would be saying that some of the cannabis found would have been for personal use, and that it was for medicinal use for himself and to those he would have supplied it to.

The advocate said that Whittaker had 14 hours left to complete from a previous community service order, which he hoped to complete before the latest matter is sentenced.