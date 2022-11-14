‘You are putting other drivers and pedestrians potentially at risk’
A 32-year-old man has been fined £1,000 and banned from driving for two years for driving while under the influence of cannabis.
Travis George Stanley admitted the offence and was also ordered by magistrates to take an extended driving test at the end of his ban.
Prosecuting advocate James Robinson told the court that a police officer was on patrol on a motorcycle in Foxdale on July 13 at 5.30pm.
On Foxdale Road, he passed Stanley, who was driving a Vauxhall Astra in the opposite direction.
The officer reported that there was a smell of cannabis as he drove past and subsequently followed Stanley, stopping him on Mines Road.
When he spoke to Stanley, the officer said that there was an overpowering smell of deodorant, and that Stanley had glazed eyes and appeared nervous.
A drug wipe test proved positive for cannabis and he was subsequently arrested.
At police headquarters, a blood sample was taken which later produced a result of 4.3.
The legal limit for cannabis is two.
Defence advocate James Peterson said that this client accepted that he had used the class B drug before driving.
Mr Peterson asked for credit to be given for Stanley’s guilty plea and the fact that he had no previous convictions.
‘There doesn’t appear to be any evidence of poor driving,’ said the advocate.
‘Mr Stanley was pulled over because of the smell. He is deeply remorseful.’
Mr Peterson asked for the ban to be kept to the minimum mandatory ban of two years.
Magistrates chair Geoff Collier told Stanley: ‘This is a serious offence. You are putting other drivers and pedestrians potentially at risk.’
Magistrates also ordered Stanley to pay £125 prosecution costs which he will pay, along with the fine, within 14 days.