A 22-year-old motorist has been fined £2,000 and banned for three years for driving under the influence of cannabis twice.
Andrew Iain MacMillan admitted both offences as well as two counts of possessing the class B drug.
Magistrates also ordered him to take an extended driving test at the end of his ban.
No separate penalty was made for the possession offences.
We previously reported that police first stopped MacMillan while he was driving a Vauxhall Corsa on November 22, at 12.35am, on Braddan Road in Douglas.
Officers said that they had initially stopped him in relation to a vehicle defect, but when they spoke to MacMillan, they reported that he had red and glazed eyes, and there was a smell of cannabis coming from the car.
A drug wipe test proved positive for the drug and he was subsequently arrested and taken to police headquarters.
A sample of blood was then taken which later produced a reading of 3.9. The legal limit for cannabis is two.
A small amount of the drug was found in MacMillan’s possession, weighing 1.3 grams, and valued by police at £26.
On January 31, police spoke to MacMillan at Springfield Road in Pulrose, after he was seen driving a Vauxhall Astra.
He again tested positive for cannabis and police found 0.2 grams of the drug, which they valued at £4.
A blood test later produced a reading of 2.3.
The court heard that MacMillan, who lives at Art Reayrt in Laxey, had no previous convictions.
Defence advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge handed in letters of reference for her client.
Ms Dodge said that the test results and the quantities of cannabis found were low, but that MacMillan had accepted his offending in full.
The advocate referred to a probation report which she said referred to her client’s vulnerabilities and difficulties, which she did not go into in open court.
‘He has taken steps to address his offending behaviour,’ said Ms Dodge.
‘He has attended a Motiv8 appointment and intends to continue.’
The advocate went on to say that MacMillan’s employer intended to keep him on, and asked for credit to be given for his guilty pleas.
The probation report assessed the defendant as a low risk of reoffending and of harm to others.
Magistrates also ordered MacMillan to pay £125 prosecution costs, which he will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £250 per month.