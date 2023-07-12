A shoplifter who stole jeans, a belt and a purse, worth £230, has been fined £450.
Christopher Corkill, also known as Nobbs, admitted two counts of theft and was also ordered to pay £150 compensation to Sports Direct.
Prosecuting advocate Rebecca Cubbon told the court that Corkill, who is 21, went into Sports Direct in the Strand Shopping Centre on March 21.
He was wearing a jacket with the hood up and carrying an empty Co-op bag.
He was described by staff as acting suspiciously, removing items from racks without checking sizes, and then putting them over his shoulder as he walked around.
Corkill was then seen with nothing on his shoulder, but his bag appeared to be full.
He left the store but the alarm was said to be not working so he was not stopped.
The crime was discovered after staff later viewed CCTV footage and saw him putting Versace jeans and a belt, valued at £150, into his bag.
On March 22, Corkill was back, this time in Flannels at the same location.
The manager said that they recognised him and he was again seen wandering the store with a Co-op bag.
He was asked if he needed any help but replied: ‘I’m looking for my friend but I can’t find him.’
Corkill then tried to leave the shop but the alarm went off this time and a purse was found in his bag.
He told the staff: ‘It just fell in my bag.’
After being arrested and taken to police headquarters, Corkill, who lives in Coronation Terrace in Douglas, answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Ms Cubbon said that the purse, worth £80, had been recovered, but the jeans and belt, worth £150, had not.
Defence advocate David Reynolds asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty pleas and said that Corkill was embarrassed and ashamed.
Corkill said that he had minimal recollection of his actions and had been taking medication for back problems, anxiety and depression.
Mr Reynolds said that it was his client’s first offences of dishonesty.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes fined Corkill £200 for the theft on March 21 and £250 for the March 22 theft.
He must also pay £50 prosecution cost and will pay all amounts at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.
The High Bailiff told Corkill: ‘I treat this as a very unsophisticated offence and one that was doomed to failure.’