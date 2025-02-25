A Birkenhead teenager has admitted drug smuggling after two packages of cocaine were found hidden in his rectum.
Tyler Smith travelled to the island on the ferry from Liverpool on February 17, claiming he was coming to study zoology.
The 19-year-old, who lives at Curlender Close, appeared before magistrates on Thursday, February 20, and entered guilty pleas to importing cocaine and cannabis, possessing cocaine with intent to supply, and cannabis possession.
Prosecuting advocate Kate Alexander told the court that Smith arrived at the Sea Terminal, on the boat from Liverpool, at 5.20pm on February 17.
He was a foot passenger and was stopped by customs officers for a search.
Cannabis weighing 1.6 grams was found and Smith said that he had come to the island to work at the Wildlife Park, as he was studying zoology.
However, when quizzed further, he couldn’t say where the Wildlife Park was, or where he was staying.
He was subsequently arrested and taken to Noble’s Hospital.
Two packages were produced, weighing 39.2 grams and 82.2 grams, valued by police at £3,920 and £8,220 respectively.
Ms Alexander submitted that the case was too serious to be sentenced in summary court and should be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Smith was represented by advocate Stephen Wood, who agreed, and added that an expert’s report may be requested before sentencing, in relation to certain conditions relating to his client.
Magistrates declined summary court jurisdiction and committed the defendant to the higher court, where he will make his first appearance on March 7.
No bail application was made and Smith is remanded at the Isle of Man Prison.