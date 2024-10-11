The ‘cowardly actions’ of a visitor to the island left his partner dead after hitting her with a ‘boxer’s punch’ on Douglas promenade.
John Meadows, 53, was jailed on Friday for five years eight months after he admitted to the manslaughter of partner Jillian Hughes, known as Jill, on Good Friday this year.
Meadows, of Verney Crescent in Allerton, came to the Isle of Man from Liverpool on a weekend break with Jill, her daughter Megan, Megan’s partner James Matthews and their five-year-old daughter on Friday, March 29.
They were all in good spirits and got a taxi to the hotel on Douglas promenade before getting a drink in the hotel bar. The group then headed to Sam Webbs, Quids Inn and Jaks during which point the adults all consumed a significant amount of alcohol.
They wanted to drop into Sam Webbs on the way back but Jill and Megan were refused entry as they had a child with them. The two men wanted to stay for a drink and an argument ensued.
The row continued as they walked back towards the hotel and witnesses described the group as ‘drunken, loud and volatile’.
As they reached outside the Majestic Chinese restaurant on Central Promenade just before 9pm, Megan and partner James were rowing. Meadows then punched Mr Matthews and a fight broke out.
As Jill stepped in, Meadows turned to her and said ‘and you as well’ before hitting her in, what one witness described, as a ‘boxer’s punch, quick as lightning’.
Jill fell on her knees and ended up face down on the floor. Members of the public came to help and police quickly arrived and tried to resuscitate Jill.
She was taken to Noble’s Hospital but was announced dead a short time later at 10.28pm. A post-mortem later found Jill’s neck had twisted with the impact of the punch which severed an artery, causing a major haemorrhage. In reality, Jill died moments after she was punched.
While members of the public and police desperately tried to save Jill, Meadows walked off from the scene despite being told to come back by an officer.
Meadows was later arrested and initially remained calm but later broke down and cried.
As his belongings were being taken to be catalogued Meadows said: ‘I won’t be getting those back for 20 years. On the Isle of Man I bet you don’t get many murders over here.’
He told police he only stepped in when the argument was escalating and tried to calm things. He said: ‘I was worried someone was going to get really hurt. I had no intention and none of my actions were intended to kill or cause anyone else serious harm.’
He said he walked away from the scene as he was ‘in shock’.
A powerful and emotional victim impact statement was read out by prosecutor Kath Johnson on behalf of the family.
Jill was born on Christmas Day and her parents Billy and Dot said: ‘The way we feel, nobody should ever have to feel. We are going to miss our daughter so much. Life will never be the same again.
‘Our daughter was born on a holy day and taken on a holy day. We will miss you forever Gillian.’
Jill’s sister Julie also contributed saying: ‘Our Jill was probably the biggest character in our family, she was the best sister I could wish for. She was always there if you needed her, she would do anything to help anyone.
‘Our family has been shattered. No words can describe how we feel and this is something we will never get over.’
Words were also read out from Jill’s daughters Charlotte, Sarah and Megan.
They said: ‘Our mum was the most special, funny, outgoing, sarcastic and beautiful person inside and out. Her smile and laugh were so infectious. We have a lifetime of hell and emotional torture ahead.’
During sentence, Deemster Graham Cook condemned Meadows’ action that Good Friday evening.
He told him: ‘You, John Meadows, are the cause of this devastation and you should be thoroughly ashamed of your cowardly actions that evening in hitting a defenceless woman who was offering you no threat at all.’
‘No sentence that I can pass could ever bring Jillian back who, on the basis of the victim impact statement, was the world’s kindest, jovial people. She will be missed by all.’
Deemster Cook said the aggravating features were the alcohol involved, his previous caution for battery against Jill, the fact the offence took place in front of a five-year-old girl and that it happened in a public place.
But he took into account his good references, charitable work, lack of premeditation and the fact he pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.
As well as the five years eight months prison sentence, Meadows will be excluded from the Isle of Man for five years at the completion of his jail term.