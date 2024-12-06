The Isle of Man Creamery has assured customers that preparations are in place as Storm Darragh approaches, bringing severe weather conditions today and over the weekend.
An amber weather warning for severe winds, issued by Ronaldsway Met Office, will take effect at 3am on Saturday and remain in place until 11:59pm.
A yellow weather warning for heavy rain will precede it, beginning at 3pm today (Friday) and lasting until midday Saturday.
Creamery issues update
The Creamery has updated its customers on delivery schedules and reassured the public that its cows have been secured ahead of the storm.
A spokesperson said: ‘Our cows will be tucked up safe and warm for the duration of storm Darragh as it hits the island this evening.
‘With 80mph gusts forecasted overnight our doorstep delivery drivers will be making their way out on their rounds early in the evening to avoid the worst of the weather.
‘Wholesale rounds due to start early in the morning will do their absolute best to get out but conditions will be assessed and any updates will be posted to our page.
Severe weather forecast
The severe weather is expected to bring gusts of up to 80mph in exposed areas, while other parts of the island could see winds reaching 60-70mph. Forecasters have warned of potential disruption to travel, fallen trees, structural damage, and flying debris.
The strongest winds are predicted to peak between 3am and 3pm on Saturday, but gale-force conditions could persist into Sunday morning.
The yellow warning for rain cautions that the island could experience heavy downpours, with 15-25mm of rain expected widely and up to 50mm over higher ground.
This could result in standing water on roads and localised flooding.
Events cancelled
Given the forecast and the alerts from Ronaldsway Met Office, a number of events across the island have been cancelled.
Popular festive celebrations including the Castletown Christmas Light Switch On, due to take place tomorrow, has been axed, as well as the Santa’s on a Bike event.