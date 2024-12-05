Castletown’s highly anticipated Christmas light switch-on, scheduled to take place tomorrow (Saturday), has been cancelled due to severe weather warnings issued for the island.
The event, which promised festive stalls, family-friendly entertainment and the Christmas light switch-on between 10am and 7pm, has been called off following an amber alert for gale-force winds.
A spokesperson for the Castletown Town Commissioners said: ‘ Due to the amber weather warning issued for Saturday, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Christmas light switch-on.
‘While this is deeply disappointing, the safety of everyone involved must come first.’
The board say they’re ‘currently exploring options to ensure we can still celebrate the festive season in Castletown’, and they’ll keep the public updated of any new plans.
‘Your efforts and enthusiasm are truly appreciated, and we share in your disappointment.
‘Thank you for your understanding, and we hope to bring the Christmas cheer to Castletown in another way soon.’
Severe weather forecast
The amber alert, issued by the Met Office at Ronaldsway, predicts severe gale-force winds of up to 80mph in exposed areas and gusts of 60-70mph in other parts of the island.
The warning will take effect at 3am on Saturday and remain in place until 11.59pm.
The cancellation comes alongside a yellow weather warning for heavy rain, active from 3pm Friday to midday Saturday.
This downpour could bring 15-25mm of rain across the island, with up to 50mm possible in hilly areas, increasing the risk of localised flooding and standing water on roads.
Forecasters explain that the storm stems from a low-pressure system moving across the British Isles late Friday into Saturday.
As the rain subsides, winds are expected to intensify, peaking between 3am and 3pm on Saturday.
These high winds could result in fallen branches, structural damage, flying debris, and significant travel disruption.
While the wind is forecast to gradually ease late Saturday, it may remain gale force into the early hours of Sunday.
Travel disruption
The storm could cause delays and cancellations to flights, with airlines closely monitoring the evolving situation.
The Steam Packet Company has also placed all sailings through Saturday night at risk, further underlining the potential for widespread disruption.