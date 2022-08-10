Crash injured another driver

Subscribe newsletter
A van driver has admitted causing a crash in which another motorist was injured.
Jeffrey Fargher was driving his Peugeot when he collided with a Hyundai on Orrisdale Road in Ballasalla.
The Hyundai driver suffered a fractured ankle and a lacerated knee, as well as cuts and bruises.
Fargher pleaded guilty to causing serious bodily harm by careless driving and will be sentenced on September 6.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that the injured party was driving his Hyundai along Douglas Road in Ballasalla on February 9 at 5.15pm
Fargher, who lives in Douglas Road, was driving his van on Orrisdale Road towards the junction and then crossed into the path of the approaching Hyundai.
Both vehicles were damaged and both drivers were taken to hospital with Fargher suffering a head injury.
The complainant said that he had been driving at around 60mph when he saw Fargher’s van stopped at the junction, but it then pulled into his path.
On May 6, Fargher was interviewed by police and said that he could not remember the journey or the collision.
The 37-year-old said that he could remember only waking up in hospital and that the head injury had affected his memory.
A probation assessed Fargher as a low risk of reoffending and said that the accident had been an error of judgement.
Fargher told probation that he still suffered pain in his mouth and that his memory was still poor.
He was said to be working full-time for a company which he partly owns.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood handed in letters of reference for his client and said that, although his client had no recollection of the incident, Fargher’s mother had driven the same route, at the same time, the day after the accident, and said that the sun was very low.
Mr Wood asked for this to be taken into account as a special reason not to disqualify Fargher.
Prosecutor Ms Carroon said that the Crown would have to consider this.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes adjourned the case until September 6.
Fargher answered summons so no bail was deemed necessary.