A section of the Mountain Road has been closed following a crash.
The sole occupant of a vehicle has been extracted and is in the hands of paramedics, according to emergency services.
The Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that the road will remain closed until the vehicle has been recovered.
The collision took place 200 yards to the Douglas side of Windy Corner, and the occupant of the vehicle is being treated for minor injuries.
A spokesman for the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service: 'Road remains closed till the vehicle has been recovered.Do you know your vehicle’s NCAP rating? Thankfully, this one was high.'