The children’s playground on Old Church Road in Marown has been temporarily closed for a major refurbishment project.
The Marown Memorial Playing Fields Committee, an independent charity managed by local volunteers, announced that the playground will be shut for approximately two weeks to allow for the upgrades.
The committee expressed gratitude to the community for supporting their extensive fundraising efforts, alongside contributions from private donors and a grant from the Manx Lottery Trust.
The funds will be used to create a safe and enriching environment for children in Marown, with new activity panels being among the first additions to the revamped site.
Unlike any other on the island, the Marown Memorial Playing Fields are uniquely independent, managed solely by a dedicated committee of volunteers with the support of local sports clubs.
These facilities are not owned by the government or local authority, relying instead on community support to survive.
The committee stated they will keep the public updated on the progress of the park and plan to hold a grand re-opening upon completion.
For further enquiries, residents can contact chair of the committee Lorraine Quayle on 472767.